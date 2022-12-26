UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $3.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

UWMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

UWM Stock Down 5.3 %

UWMC opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. UWM has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

UWM Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. UWM’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UWM during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

