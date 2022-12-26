Analysts Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price at $31.25

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $116,499.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,110,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,773,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $116,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,110,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,773,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,103.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,827,792 shares of company stock worth $39,175,372. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire Stock Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Flywire by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 73,086 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Flywire by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 87,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.21. Flywire has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

