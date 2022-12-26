Analysts Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price at $31.25

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire
In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $116,499.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,110,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,773,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $116,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,110,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,773,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,103.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,827,792 shares of company stock worth $39,175,372. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire
Flywire Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Flywire stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.21. Flywire has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $39.31.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
