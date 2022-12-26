StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

GSIT stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.76.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Further Reading

