StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Trading Up 1.9 %
GSIT stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.76.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
