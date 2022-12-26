IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.48.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 42.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 26.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

