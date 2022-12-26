fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.89.

Shares of FUBO opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. fuboTV has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 56.69% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. The business had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in fuboTV by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in fuboTV by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 10.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

