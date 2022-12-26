Head-To-Head Contrast: Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) & Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Raiffeisen Bank International and Amplifon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplifon 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Amplifon has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Amplifon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplifon is more favorable than Raiffeisen Bank International.

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 18.05% 14.68% 1.19% Amplifon 8.10% 21.34% 5.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Amplifon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $8.81 billion 0.60 $1.84 billion N/A N/A Amplifon $2.30 billion 2.46 $186.68 million $0.93 26.88

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon.

Summary

Amplifon beats Raiffeisen Bank International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services, as well as execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services; trade, working capital, export, sustainable, and real estate finance services, as well as commodity and structured trade, project, and supply chain finance products; and cards. In addition, the company offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit, as well as documentary collection products; hedging, factoring, and leasing services; and fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for corporate and institutional customers. Further, it arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 1,857 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,350 franchisees. It has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

