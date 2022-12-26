Innovid (CTV) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) is one of 420 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Innovid to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovid and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Innovid alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $90.29 million -$11.47 million -2.46 Innovid Competitors $1.83 billion $286.55 million -7.11

Innovid’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -18.93% -6.01% -4.81% Innovid Competitors -58.09% -79.77% -9.47%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Innovid and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Innovid has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Innovid and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 1 0 3 0 2.50 Innovid Competitors 1802 12041 25361 567 2.62

Innovid presently has a consensus target price of $4.94, indicating a potential upside of 182.29%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 40.29%. Given Innovid’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Innovid beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Innovid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.