BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) vs. FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Financial Review

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A FVCBankcorp 33.48% 13.34% 1.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEO Bancorp and FVCBankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.52 $6.92 million N/A N/A FVCBankcorp $72.73 million 3.63 $21.93 million $1.80 10.48

Volatility & Risk

FVCBankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BEO Bancorp and FVCBankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FVCBankcorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

FVCBankcorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.65%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats BEO Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates a network of 9 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

