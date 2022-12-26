TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) & Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Head-To-Head Survey

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TerrAscend and Two Rivers Water & Farming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A

TerrAscend currently has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 204.84%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 1.40 $3.11 million ($1.34) -0.87 Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TerrAscend and Two Rivers Water & Farming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Two Rivers Water & Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Two Rivers Water & Farming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

(Get Rating)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.