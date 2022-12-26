Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) vs. Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Head to Head Contrast

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Blue Group and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38

Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $8.51, suggesting a potential upside of 615.34%. Given Iris Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -35.29% N/A -7.45% Iris Energy -623.82% -204.63% -86.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Global Blue Group and Iris Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $146.41 million 4.95 -$110.71 million ($0.40) -10.03 Iris Energy $59.05 million 1.11 -$419.77 million N/A N/A

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Iris Energy

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.