Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $62.67 Average PT from Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $70.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

