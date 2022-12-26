Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) PT at GBX 626

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 626 ($7.60).

RTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.90) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Shore Capital reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 514.60 ($6.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 586.60 ($7.13). The company has a market cap of £12.97 billion and a PE ratio of 3,675.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 531.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 515.63.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

