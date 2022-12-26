Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) PT at GBX 626

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 626 ($7.60).

RTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.90) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Shore Capital reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 514.60 ($6.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 586.60 ($7.13). The company has a market cap of £12.97 billion and a PE ratio of 3,675.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 531.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 515.63.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

