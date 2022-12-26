Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives $3.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $965,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,843,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,038. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Blend Labs Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $28,500,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blend Labs by 664.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blend Labs by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blend Labs by 3,104.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,592 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLND opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.24 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

