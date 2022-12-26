CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $209.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CDW by 45.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CDW by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

