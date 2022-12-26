Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT at $5.83

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $1.16 on Friday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

