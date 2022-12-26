Analysts Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target at $11.89

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $12.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.7% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.