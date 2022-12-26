Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $84.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $1,362,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

