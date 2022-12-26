Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $49.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,450,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,173,293 shares of company stock valued at $35,610,353. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
VTYX stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $41.29.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
