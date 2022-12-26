Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $49.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,450,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,173,293 shares of company stock valued at $35,610,353. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 60.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $5,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

VTYX stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

