CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $20.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of CTRE opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

