Analysts Set UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) PT at $7.75

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

USER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair cut UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

USER opened at $7.49 on Friday. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.14.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. UserTesting had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that UserTesting will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sabrina Mekhalfa sold 5,156 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $38,257.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sabrina Mekhalfa sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $38,257.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mona Sabet sold 11,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $87,793.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,633 shares of company stock worth $1,158,521. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

