Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $155.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.25.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE J opened at $120.86 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.