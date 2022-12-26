Brokerages Set Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target at $16.00

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SNPO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $7.77 on Friday. Snap One has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $590.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 15.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 136.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

