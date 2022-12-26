Brokerages Set National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Target Price at $47.86

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $36.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.07.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in National Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

