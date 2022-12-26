StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NAII stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Alternatives International (NAII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.