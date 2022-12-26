StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NAII stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

