StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

ONCS opened at $1.74 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

