StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
OncoSec Medical Stock Performance
ONCS opened at $1.74 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.
Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
