Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

