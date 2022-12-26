PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 million, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.39. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 366.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in PCTEL by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,695,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,688 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in PCTEL by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 101,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

