Charah Solutions Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 30th (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, December 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of CHRA stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,597,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 619,750 shares of company stock worth $481,658. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 145,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,005,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

