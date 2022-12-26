Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $2.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HSBC cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NYSE BRFS opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.68.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BRF will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BRF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

