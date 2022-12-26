Analysts Set Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Activity

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $4,275,307.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 120,725 shares of company stock worth $4,298,687 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Imago BioSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Imago BioSciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,262,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $57,256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Imago BioSciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 229,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.