KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

KAR Auction Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Flat Footed LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 358.3% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,613,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,193 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,220 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth approximately $13,098,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 71.3% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,664,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 692,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

