Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $6.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.81.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $3,543,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International Stock Down 3.7 %
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
