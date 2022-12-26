Brokerages Set Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target at $7.50

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at $845,263.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 142,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $711,910.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,110,403 shares in the company, valued at $271,093,119.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,712 shares of company stock worth $1,112,988. 51.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $14,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $16,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

