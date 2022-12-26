Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $17.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,711.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,711.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $156,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $387,201 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after buying an additional 377,861 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $385.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.79. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.