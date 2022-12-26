Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $17.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,711.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,711.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $156,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $387,201 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ AKYA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $385.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.79. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $16.57.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
