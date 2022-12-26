Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target at $24.13

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Bank of America downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 894.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -0.30.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $191.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.