Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$10.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

CFW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CFW stock opened at C$6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$504.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.58.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$438.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$86,113.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,690,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,845,959.66. In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$86,113.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,690,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,845,959.66. Also, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,942.30. Insiders have sold a total of 1,132,467 shares of company stock worth $7,684,905 in the last ninety days.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

