Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $78.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 27.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

