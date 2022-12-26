Brokerages Set Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) PT at $10.00

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

GSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Ferroglobe stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $593.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.65 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

