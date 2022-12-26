Brokerages Set The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Target Price at $96.25

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,560,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,180,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,625,830. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,214,397 shares of company stock worth $158,527,151. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

