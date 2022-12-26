Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Target Price at $348.60

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNLIF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.28) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 403 ($4.90) to GBX 343 ($4.17) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.59) to GBX 480 ($5.83) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.51) to GBX 350 ($4.25) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Trainline Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. Trainline has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

