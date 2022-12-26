Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) versus IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Critical Review

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Provident Financial Services pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Provident Financial Services and IF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.27%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

This table compares Provident Financial Services and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 31.47% 10.16% 1.20% IF Bancorp 19.03% 7.71% 0.73%

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial Services and IF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $489.15 million 3.30 $167.92 million $2.18 9.83 IF Bancorp $30.30 million 1.89 $5.78 million $1.86 9.23

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. IF Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats IF Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania and New York counties. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

