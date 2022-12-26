Financial Review: Stride (NYSE:LRN) versus Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU)

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Stride alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 5.28% 11.60% 5.68% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Stride shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 0 2 0 3.00 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stride and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Stride presently has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.80%. Given Stride’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stride is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stride and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.69 billion 0.82 $107.13 million $2.14 15.07 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 3.75 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Summary

Stride beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride, Inc. serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.