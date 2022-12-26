Critical Comparison: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) & Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CoStar Group and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 2 11 0 2.85 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group presently has a consensus target price of $90.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.94 billion 16.08 $292.56 million $0.86 89.41 Auto Parts 4Less Group $11.02 million 0.27 -$8.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares CoStar Group and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Volatility and Risk

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -2.26, meaning that its stock price is 326% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 15.97% 7.26% 5.79% Auto Parts 4Less Group -178.12% N/A -1,130.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides Lease Comps and Analysis, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. CoStar Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

