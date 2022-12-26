Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SUUIF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

