Opsens (CVE:OPS) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Opsens Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.39. Opsens has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.83.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

