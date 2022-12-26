Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $58.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,613 shares of company stock worth $3,052,023 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 263.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

