AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £125 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a £125 ($151.85) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($157.92) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £105 ($127.55) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.69) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.85) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £113.35 ($137.69).

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %

LON AZN opened at £112.38 ($136.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £174.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10,702.86. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,214 ($99.78) and a one year high of £115.40 ($140.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is £106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

