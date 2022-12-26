VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $7.58 on Friday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.59.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.65 million.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,978,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,473,288.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,067 shares of company stock worth $2,004,344. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 6.3% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

