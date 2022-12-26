Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.85) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($13.30) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.66) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

ETR:TEG opened at €5.96 ($6.34) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €5.59 ($5.95) and a twelve month high of €25.34 ($26.96).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.