Barclays Raises Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 1,100

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($13.36) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DRXGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.27) to GBX 825 ($10.02) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.52) to GBX 598 ($7.26) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.54) to GBX 1,050 ($12.76) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Drax Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.39) to GBX 850 ($10.33) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $841.33.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGF opened at $7.88 on Friday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

